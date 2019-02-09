ODESSA, Texas — Father David Carangie traveled to Odessa from Houston to help console his daughter Haiden when she was working at the time of the incident at Cinergy.



"My phone rings, Haiden Canargie is on the other end, says dad we just evacuated the building, there's an active shooter." said Carangie.



According to Carangie he listened in horror as his daughter described the moments unfolding outside of the Cinergy theater. "Next thing on the phone I hear, daddy daddy daddy, here he comes, he's driving down he's in a mail truck." he said.



The hijacked mail truck along with a smashed police cruser are still surrounded by crime tape as investigators comb through the evidence, her vehicle apart of the crime scene; she has to wait with no idea when she will be able to get it back. She is thankfuyl to be alive and that franctic call wasn't the last time she spoke to her father.



"By the time she hits the ground and gets the phone turned towards the scene over the there, the one police car had already hit the mail truck." Carangie said "You hear pop pop pop, Haiden tells me daddy I can see the shooter he's looking this way I don't know if he is going to shoot us or not and by that time you hear a number of different pops."



The place remains an active scene and there is no telling how long investigators are going to be there.



This is a developing story. Stay with 3News for the latest information.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: