CAYCE, S.C. — Cayce Department of Public Safety officers say they're going to exhaust all leads as they search for a missing girl who's been missing more than a day.

Chief Bryon Snellgrove said Tuesday at a news conference that they're asking for any and all help from the public to find 6-year-old Faye Swetlik.

"Faye is a bubbly, energetic first-grader at Springdale Elementary School. Faye's teacher loves her, Faye's SRO loves her, Faye's classmates love her," Snellgrove said. "When she walks into a room she brightens it up. Everybody loves Faye."

Swetlik was last seen around 3:44 p.m. Monday while playing in her front yard at Londonderry Lane in Cayce just off Highway 302 in the Churchill Heights neighborhood.

Snellgrove said the little girl's mother was home at the time of the disappearance. He said his investigators have spoken to the mother, the father, and the mother's boyfriend, and all are being cooperative.

He said at this point, the parents don't really know what happened to the little girl. At this point, investigators haven't ruled any possibilities out, including that the girl could have walked away. He said they were anxiously awaiting their return.

"We're going to follow every lead until they're exhausted," Snellgrove said.

He said the little girl's hair is longer in pictures than it is currently (she recently got a haircut, and it's shoulder length).

Officers said Tuesday morning that residents with RING doorbells are asked to check their video feed for clues or information about Swetlik. At this point, law enforcement says all possibilities are open about where she could be.

There's also a special tipline that's been set up at 803-205-4444. People can also call the Cayce Department of Public Safety at 803-794-0456 or Investigator W. Dougall at 803-550-9535.

Investigators say she rode the bus home from school and got off near her home. Officers released a photo that was taken with a bus surveillance camera and it shows her right before she exited the vehicle Monday, including the clothes she was wearing at the time.

Officers are pleading with the public to give them additional recordings that may have been taken with Ring cameras or cellphones between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. Monday. He said people should call the tipline because his officers want to look at the video.

Faye Swetlik

Cayce Department of Public Safety

More than 250 officers were part of the search, going door to door, speaking to neighbors and search the family home. Snellgrove said he invited the FBI to join the search, and they were actively participating in the search.

The search area is all in about a one mile radius of where the girl was last seen.

RELATED: Photo shows missing SC girl getting off school bus

wltx

He said a high level of activity would be present until further notice. News19 observed people yelling out the little girl's name Monday night in an effort to find her.

She has also been entered into the NCIC database as missing.

WLTX's sister station WCNC Charlotte went to Faye’s father’s home in Rowan County Tuesday afternoon. His girlfriend, who considers herself Faye’s stepmother, said they last saw Faye around Christmas time, but they were actually planning to visit her in Cayce, South Carolina this weekend.The girlfriend said they are hoping anyone with video surveillance will provide it to police, adding they also hope anyone with information will call the special tip line for the case.

Snellgrove said the girl loves dresses, fancy shoes, spending time with her family, cats, and playing outside."

Capt. Adam Myrick with the Lexington County Sheriff's office said at this point, the case does not currently meet the qualifications for an Amber Alert, but he said that doesn't mean there isn't a hard push to find the girl.

RELATED: Criteria for when can an AMBER alert can be issued

Sgt. Chris Antley with the Cayce Department of Public Safety thanked the community for their overwhelming support and said the goal was a safe return of the little girl.

Officers say she is 3 feet 10 inches tall and has strawberry blond hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing polka dot boots and a black top. She is lactose intolerant and has a speech impediment.

Faye Marie Swetlik

Cayce Department of Public Safety

Once again, anyone with information on where she might be should call the hotline set up for tips at 803-205-4444 or the Cayce Department of Public Safety at 803-794-0456 or Investigator W. Dougall at 803-550-9535.

WLTX