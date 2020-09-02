TEXAS, USA — Editor's note: The video above is regarding boat safety and was published before a holiday weekend.

One body has been found and two other boaters are still missing after their boat capsized in a lake in Fayette County Saturday night, according to the Texas Game Wardens.

Texas Parks and Wildlife said Sunday morning that the Texas Game Wardens got a phone call at around 10 p.m. Saturday about a boat that had sunk on "Fayette Lake." The Fayette County Reservoir is located between Fayetteville and La Grange.

A total of five men were on the boat when it capsized. Two of the men on the boat were able to swim to shore that night.

On Sunday morning the Game Wardens, along with Lower Colorado River Authority rangers, resumed their search for the missing boaters and found one body, according to TPW. Two other boaters are still missing.

