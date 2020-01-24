LAREDO, Texas — The Federal Bureau of Investigation San Antonio division is looking for information on a missing mother and her two boys from the Laredo area.

Esmeralda Vielma Cisneros, 39, Alexander Vielma, 15, and Naum Zaid Ramos, 11, were last seen on January 19, 2020. The agency says they were in a dark grey 2019 Renault Duster with license plate of SCH472A out of Nuevo Leon.

San Antonio FBI

They were last seen near the Lincoln/Juarez International Bridge (Pedestrian Bridge) in Nuevo Laredo.

Esmeralda is 5’ 1”, around 132 pounds and has short, dark brown hair and brown eyes. Alexander is 5’4”, 154 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes. Naum is 4’2”, approximately 66 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes. Officials say they were dressed in clothing for cold weather.

The agency says Esmeralda is a Mexican citizen and the two boys are U.S. citizens. Alexander takes medication for a medical condition but authorities believe he does not have the medication with him.

If you know anything, please call the FBI San Antonio Division at 210-225-6741 with any information. Tips can also be submitted online at https://tips.fbi.gov. You can remain anonymous.