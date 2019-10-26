The Federal Bureau of Investigation is seeking the public's help in locating a missing teenager from Virginia.

14-year-old Isabel Hicks was last seen at her home in Bumpass, VA in the early hours of October 21. Hicks, an endangered missing juvenile, is believed to be in the company of 34-yer-old Bruce Lynch.

Isabel is described as a white female, 4’11”, 120 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes. Bruce Lynch is described as a white male, 5’10”, 190 pounds with brown hair, brown eyes and a beard.

The two could be traveling in light blue, almost silver looking, 2003 Toyota Matrix with Virginia license plate: VEM-9071.

Investigators believe the pair could be staying in wooded areas.

Lynch is considered armed and potential dangerous,if seen contact local law enforcement immediately -- do not approach.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Richmond Division of the FBI at 804-261-1044.