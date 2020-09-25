FBI seeks potential victims amid Jerry Harris child porn investigation

The FBI is asking anyone that may have been in contact with Jerry Harris to report information to new webpage.

Emmerson Buie Jr., Special Agent-in-Charge of the Chicago Field Office, announced Friday the creation of a Seeking Victim Information webpage related to the investigation of Jeremiah “Jerry” Harris.

The FBI arrested Harris on September 17 on a federal child pornography charge for allegedly enticing an underage boy to produce and transmit sexually explicit videos and photos of himself. The FBI is reaching out to the public to find any other victims that Harris may have contacted. The FBI is specifically seeking individuals who were under the age of 18 when Harris asked them to produce or view sexually graphic images or engage in sexual contact.

Harris may have used the following social media accounts to contact the underage victims:

• Snapchat username: jerry_714

• Instagram username: __jcoleofficial

• Or any other account believed to be used by Jeremiah “Jerry” Harris

Victims of federal crimes investigated by the FBI may be eligible for certain services, restitution, and rights under federal and/or state law. All identities of victims will be kept confidential.

Victims can report contact with Harris and find additional victim resources at here.