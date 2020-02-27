The administration with Flour Bluff ISD received strong support from parents who agreed with the creation of the school district's own police force.

The backing came during a town hall style Q&A session at the high school Wednesday night.

Superintendent Dr. David Freeman said the district is looking to join the more than 200 other school districts in the state which already have their own police force.

Right now, they depend on off-duty Corpus Christi Police Officers to assist.

Dr. Freeman said the switch would be cost effective by saving the district thousands of dollars.

He also said it would mean the difference of seconds versus minutes in response time if an emergency situation should ever arise.

School district trustees are expected to look at the issue during Thursday night's school board meeting.

If approved, it will take about 3 to 4 months for the process to take effect.