Family tries miracle procedure to save toddler who was underwater for 25 minutes

A South Carolina 2-year-old was brought back to life after drowning in a family pool.

Despite his heart stopping after being underwater for 25 minutes, first responders were able to resuscitate him after an hour of CPR. Now, little Torren's family is banking on a 1-in-1,000,000 experimental treatment that doctors hope might reverse his brain damage.

Torren was supposed to be napping at his grandparents' house but when his grandmother noticed he wasn't in the bed, she darted to the family's pool. His grandmother then found Torren floating with his face down.

Peyton Almers remembers the call from her parents saying her son had fallen in the pool.

"It all happened so fast," Peyton said.

Surveillance video showed Torren was underwater for 25 minutes. Torren was rushed to the hospital but his family was told he wasn't going to make it.

“They told me to tell my baby goodbye, they were about to call it," Peyton said.

But then, nearly an hour after Torren fell into the pool, a miracle happened.

A heartbeat.

“He’s always been so tough always," Peyton said.

Torren is now breathing on his own but he is suffering serious brain damage. Researching their options, Peyton and her husband came across the story of Eden Carlson.

Eden, the same age as Torren, also nearly drowned in a pool back in 2016. Nearly brain dead, her desperate parents tried everything and found Dr. Paul Harch, a doctor near New Orleans who presented a theory that hyperbaric oxygen therapy might reverse brain damage from near-drowning victims.

And it worked. It hasn’t been seen since but Torren’s parents say it’s their only shot.

They were approved, and they start the experimental treatment on Tuesday.

“I can’t wait to get to Louisiana in the morning," Peyton said.

Staying as strong as she can, Peyton wants to raise awareness about unintentional drowning. It’s the leading cause of death among kids ages 1 to 4.

“You never think of something like that will happen to you," she said.

And now she’s asking God for one more miracle.

“He’s going to make it he’s got to make it," Peyton said. "He’s so strong.”

A GoFundMe page has been launched to help Torren's family. Those interested in helping can click here for more information.

