Federal appeals court rules there will be no straight ticket voting for the 2020 election

Texas voters will not be able to select every candidate of a major political party with just one punch.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A Federal Appeals Court ruled Wednesday upholding a 2017 state law that ends the popular practice of straight ticket voting for this year's general election.

This means Texas voters will not be able to select every candidate of a major political party with just one punch.



A three-judge panel on the Fifth U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals overturned the decision ruling that the law ending the one-punch option should go into effect even as voters and election administrators contend with the coronavirus pandemic.



For county elections administrators, the ruling is a relief.

“You know everyone get ready. Right now, we're getting all these ballots out which we are happy about and voters will be happy. Very grateful. We think you know that the court made the right decision,” said Nueces County Clerk, Kara Sands.

October 23 is the deadline to request a mail in ballot and they must be post marked no later than November 3.



Sands tells 3News that more than fourteen-thousand mail-in ballots have been printed and are being readied for mail.

