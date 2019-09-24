The jury has been selected in the federal kidnapping trial of Michael Webb, accused of grabbing an 8-year-old girl in Fort Worth last May.

The jury is made up of five men and seven women with one man as an alternate.

Among the potential jurors stricken from the case was a mother of four who said she would be unable to be fair and impartial because the case involves a minor.

The judge told the jurors they needed to be especially vigilant in the case because of heightened media coverage surrounding it.

Judge Reed O'Connor also told jurors that they weren't allowed to take notes, instead, they would need to listen, observe and pay attention.

The trial is scheduled to start at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday.

During jury selection, Webb waived his right to be present at the trial, even after his attorneys and the judge advised against his choice to not be in the courtroom.

The judge asked if Webb would like to wear his jumpsuit or go change, and Webb said he'd rather not be there.

O'Connor advised Webb that it may work against him not to be present.

Webb still chose to waive his rights and was taken away in handcuffs.

The jury was selected from a pool of 66 potential jurors.

Notably, jurors were asked about whether their decisions would be influenced by media coverage and whether they would automatically assume a defendant is guilty if he or she doesn't testify.

Defense attorney John Stickney asked jurors the latter question, setting up the likelihood that Webb won't take the stand.

Webb had initially indicated he would plead guilty to the kidnapping charge but later pleaded not guilty.

Webb was charged with federal kidnapping because he used Google maps on his cellphone to get to a hotel with the 8-year-old girl he is accused of grabbing, authorities said.

He was indicted on Sept. 20 on separate state charges of aggravated kidnapping and sexually assaulting a child.

The 51-year-old man is accused of kidnapping the girl while she walked with her mother on May 18 in the Ryan Place neighborhood.

Webb was found with the girl early the next morning at a Forest Hill hotel. A Forest Hill police officer has been fired in connection with his handling of the case.

