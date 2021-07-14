Federal rent and mortgage deferment comes to an end

After nearly a year of the policy, government leaders chose not to extend the moratorium.

The rent and mortgage moratorium policy went into effect September of last year, prohibiting evictions from happening.

"We don't want to see people get thrown out in the streets," said Kerra Garcia, the producing branch manager with Supreme Lending.

After the country hit record numbers of unemployment due to the pandemic, Garcia said policies such as the rent and mortgage moratorium went into effect.

"It's a way of postponing legal action to be evicted or to have a foreclosure placed on you when you're in a predicament," said Garcia.

The moratorium, however, is coming to an end. After the government filed an extension in June, they chose to keep the July 31 end-date.

"We're going to have this chain reaction of foreclosures happening whether you are a landlord or whether you're a homeowner," said Garcia.

According to a report from Harvard University, in 2021 more than two-million homeowners are behind on payments and face being kicked out of their homes.

"It's not too late and I highly encourage you to Google Texas rent relief and find out what options you have because if you can avoid eviction on your credit file you absolutely want to do that," said Nami Stone, a realtor with Keller Williams.

Stone said this is the time for renters and homebuyers to apply for financial assistance through programs still out there.

"Reach out and find some resources to help you talk to your landlords. Communicate with them and let them know what your situation is and that you're trying to get help. The Texas Department of Housing and Community affairs is a really great resource and they have different agencies that can help you with payment relief and paying back those past due rents," said Stone.

Stone warned the ending of the moratorium could result in a two-fold problem.