CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Hurricane Harvey wreaked havoc across the Coastal Bend in August of 2017.

Many Coastal Bend residents are still not back on their feet including one Rockport family that had been living in a FEMA temporary housing unit.

Lisa Havens and her family had been in a FEMA housing unit in Rockport for less than a year when they noticed they weren't receiving the help they needed.

In August of 2018 Havens complained to the agency about batteries, butane tanks, and sewer issues which had never been addressed.

The electricity inside Havens' trailer went out in November.

Havens claims FEMA did not give her the option to help but instead to move out. Haven had no choice but to live out of her car.

"Still to this day the trailer is not worth living in, they don't want to come out and do anything," Havens said. "Putting somebody in a temporary home so they can save and get up on their feet to afford something else, but you're letting them build their home and faith up and then smash it."

Havens went to the First Baptist Church of Rockport to ask for help.

According to Havens, without hesitation pastor, Scott Jones helped her move into another trailer paying for a deposit and first month's rent.

Havens states that in September FEMA started issuing eviction to some of the residents in the trailer park.

Many of the trailer residents had to move out before the original deadline of Feb. 25, 2019.