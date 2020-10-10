Female suspect arrested for arson after residential fire

According to Fire Chief Dale Scott when units arrived at the scene the house was fully engulfed

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Early Saturday morning Nueces County Pct. 3 Deputies, Corpus Christi Fire Department and the Nueces County Emergency Service District #2 were dispatched to a residential fire located at 2021 Cr 55.

According to Constable Jimmy Rivera there was a possibility of two adults and a 10-year-old inside the residency.

According to Fire Chief Dale Scott when units arrived at the scene the house was fully engulfed. After fire fighters cleared the residency no one was inside.

Chief Scott also saying a female was walking down the street away from the house. According to Constable Jimmy Rivera the female suspect was arrested for arson.