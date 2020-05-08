‘Fill The Boot’ fundraiser goes virtual

The Aransas Pass Fire Department is reaching out on their social media page to ask the public for on-line donations starting this week

ARANSAS PASS, Texas — This time of year we are used to seeing firefighters on street corners and intersections across town holding a boot and asking for donations.

The fill the boot campaign is aimed at raising money to benefit the muscular dystrophy association as they work to find a cure for the disease.

This year, however because of the COVID-19 pandemic the campaign might look a little different. One area firefighting agency is taking the campaign virtually.