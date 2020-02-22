FRANKFORT, Ky. — A fire broke out Friday at an eastern Kentucky prison, forcing authorities to relocate about 500 inmates, Gov. Andy Beshear said.

No injuries had been reported from the fire at the Eastern Kentucky Correctional Complex, the governor told reporters.

The medium-security prison is in Morgan County.

Authorities believe the cause was “mechanical in nature,” Beshear said.

The inmates were moved to a gymnasium on the prison grounds, officials said.

Authorities were at the site to assess the extent of damage and determine whether the inmates could be returned, the governor said.

