ARLINGTON, Texas — Crews have contained a fire after a blaze broke out Saturday afternoon at Globe Life Field, sources say.

Globe Life Field is the new stadium of the Texas Rangers and is expected to open in March 2020.

Officials say the fire occurred around 2:30 p.m. in the upper concourse. The cause of the fire remains unknown at this time.

Firefighters were in the area for several hours before clearing the scene.

No injuries were reported, officials say.

This is a developing story and will be updated. For more breaking news coverage, download the all-new WFAA app.

