ROBSTOWN, Texas — Fire crews were called out to a trailer home just after 4 p.m. near Robstown Sunday afternoon.

3News viewers sent us video as the trailer was fully engulfed in flames on County Road 36.

The Robstown Fire Department said the fire grew so large because it took a while for fire crews to arrive.

Fortunately no one was inside when the fire happened and it was put out within minutes.

However, officials said the home is a total loss.

Investigators are still trying to determine how it started and who lived in the home.