CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Investigators with the Corpus Christi Fire Department are trying to determine what sparked a fire at a vacant home late Sunday night.

The flames started just after 10:00 p.m. at a home along Larcade off of South Padre Island Drive near the Corpus Christi Trade Center.

3News viewer Esteban Benites captured some photos and video moments after the fire started and shared them with us.

Fire fighters got to the scene to see the flames coming from a two story building behind the home. It took about 20 minutes to put out the fire.

The flames causing some extensive damage to the structure that is currently under construction, which is why it was vacant.

"The home wasn't occupied, no one was injured. There were no fire fighters injured and no one was displaced either," said acting Battalion Chief John Carstetter with the Corpus Christi Fire Department.

Fire investigators are combing the scene, looking for evidence as to what may have started the fire. That will be an ongoing investigation and could take some time to determine.

