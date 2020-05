CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — First responders called to an afternoon grass fire in Flour Bluff today.

The flames broke out around 2 p.m. this afternoon at the Waldron Park near the Waldron Air Field.

This video from the emergency services district number two.

It took crews about 30 minutes to put out the fire, two turtles were killed in the fire. There is no word on a cause at this point, but officials say they did see several kids running from the area. after the fire was reported.