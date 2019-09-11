GOLDEN, Colo. — A wildfire has sparked near Golden Saturday afternoon, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office.

The Sheriff's Office said the fire is just west of Heritage Square. The fire is one-eighth of an acre in size and no homes are in danger, according to a tweet.

Fire crews are working to extinguish the fire, the sheriff's office said in a tweet.

According to the Golden Fire Department, Foothills Fire and Rescue is the lead agency handling the fire and Golden Fire is assisting.

We will continue to update this story as more details become available.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Local stories from 9NEWS