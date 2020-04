CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Firefighters were called to put out flames burning out of control near Mathis around 5:30 PM.

It was around 5:30 this evening when a property owner burning trash says the wind picked up causing the flames to spread to nearby brush and abandoned trailer homes.

The fire was out in about an hour later.

Crews from Mathis, Sandia and Sweeny switch helped to put out the fire.