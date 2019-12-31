FORT WORTH, Texas — A firefighter in Fort Worth was seriously injured Tuesday morning after being struck by a vehicle at the scene of a rollover crash, a spokesperson for the department said.

The incident occurred on Highway 114 near Interstate 35W before 7 a.m.

The firefighter was struck by a vehicle while exiting the fire engine and suffered injuries to their lower extremities. The firefighter was alert and conscious following the incident, and the spokesperson said they are expected to be OK.

