Large fire in Flour Bluff sees evacuation of nearby childcare center

A social media post from the Corpus Christi Police Department said that children and staff at the Small World Childcare Center are safe and accounted for.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A large fire has resulted in the evacuation of the Small World Childcare Center in Flour Bluff, said a post from the Corpus Christi Police Department.

Children and staff are safe and parents who need to pick up their children are instructed to use the access road westbound from Waldron Road.

The flames started on Military Drive near NAS Corpus Christi.

It is currently unknown how the fire started. Firefighters are working to extinguish any and all hotspots that are contributing to the fire.