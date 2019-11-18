CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Fire Department responded to a call to a vacant home at the intersection of Valdez and Skinner around 1:30 p.m Sunday.

When fire crews arrived they saw the detached garage of the house in flames and proceed to extinguished the blaze. Officials say there were no utilities connected to the abandoned structure.

According to Robing Mcgill with the Corpus Christi Fire Department, it's not uncommon for homeless to look for a place to stay during the winter.

"In the winter months a little bit more so with the homeless population because they are trying to get out of the cold and they'll make fires inside of the structure to keep warm and sometime accidents happen." Mcgill said "If it's intentional that's something entirely different."

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.



