CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Firefighters were dispatched to Padre Island Saturday morning to battle a grass fire near the Dollar General on Park road 22.

A video of the scene was posted to Facebook at around 10:44 a.m. Saturday by the Nueces County ESD #2 Facebook page.

Drivers should use alternate routes and avoid the area if possible. 3News will keep you updated as more information becomes available.

