CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Fire crews checked the area around Labonte park about 5 a.m. after reports of an active fire. The crew was able to trace the fire to the end of Figueroa Street in Calallen. When firefighters arrived, they found what appeared to be a type of pole barn that was fully engulfed.

Crews managed to put the fire out in about 20 minutes. Fire officials say the property is vacant and the cause is now under investigation. No one was injured.