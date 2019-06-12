CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Authorities are trying to figure out the cause of a fire at a vacant home late Thursday night.

The blaze broke out here along Sarita near Brannan, that's near Port and Baldwin. It happened around 11:00 p.m. Tuesday.

Crews got to the scene and found the home engulfed in flames. It took them about minutes to get it under control.

Arson investigators were called to the scene to determine if it was intentionally set. The home is vacant, but fire officials say there were squatters in the home.

