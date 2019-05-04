CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A graduation ceremony was held Friday for a group of first responders visiting Corpus Christi from Mexico.

More than a dozen firefighters from Nuevo Leon, Mexico, spent this week training with Corpus Christi Fire Department paramedics learning new search and rescue techniques.

Corpus Christi fire crews, along with crews from McAllen and Mission, Texas, hosted the training. On Friday the first responders from Nuevo Leon completed their training and thanked local firefighters for all of their help.

"Corpus Christi firefighters, they all are awesome. All of the knowledge they have, all of the patience, everything about the CCFD," said Rodrigo Camacho, fire captain for the City of Morelia. "They're really professional guys."

Camacho said they spent eight hours every day training and will now take what they learned back to Mexico and teach other firefighters.