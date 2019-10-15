WEST POINT, Utah — Two North Davis firefighters are getting praise on social media for helping a scared little girl who was in a car crash.

The Utah fire agency said in a Facebook post their Battalion Chief Hadley and Captain Lloyd responded to the crash and noticed the little girl was holding bottles of fingernail polish.

They made conversation about the polish to calm her down -- then they asked if she would paint their nails.

It worked! The child was calmed and relaxed within minutes. Hadley and Lloyd were all smiles at the end and left with sparkly-purple manicures.

North Davis Fire Department

