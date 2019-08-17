ALICE, Texas — Some members of the Alice Fire Department were fighting a different kind of heat this afternoon and giving back to those in need.

The firefighters were alerted to an elderly member of the Alice community at risk of overheating. His air conditioner had broken down and with the hot dry conditions, relief was hard to come by.

That's when the Alice Fire Fighters Association took up a collection and raised enough money to by a brand new air conditioning window unit. The team even went to the man's house to install it for him.

A post on social media says this is just another example of giving back to the community they serve.

Alice firefighters install new A/C for elderly man

