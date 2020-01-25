ORANGE, Texas — One dog was killed in a house fire in Orange Friday night, but fire responders were able to revive and save two other dogs.

The fire happened at a home on Park Avenue around 6:30 p.m. Friday.

The homeowner told 12News that a pot was possibly left on the stove. They noticed smoke filling up the home and rushed out.

The homeowner was able to pull three dogs out with the help of firefighters.

First responders scrambled to save the three dogs. After performing CPR and giving the dogs oxygen, they were able to revive two of the dogs. One dog died at the scene.

Firefighters say when they arrived thick, black smoke was billowing from the home. They were able to get the fire under control quickly.

No one else was injured.

