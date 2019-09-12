PADRE ISLAND, Texas — On Sunday, Nueces County ESD #2 kicked off their annual holiday parade.

Santa, his elves and firefighters handed out toys to children from their float.

This year, organizers teamed up with the La Posada Foundation's Toys for Tots collection effort for the Marines..

ESD # 2 will continue the parade every night at 5:15 in different areas around Flour Bluff and the Island. Their last night will be next Sunday, December 15.

For their full schedule head their Facebook page here.

