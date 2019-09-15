CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Special Olympics South Texas athletes said they need more people to sign up for their annual fire truck pull.

During the event, teams of ten have to pull a firetruck weighing more than 55,000 pounds 75 feet from it's starting point.

The group that pulls it the fastest wins and the top two spots receive medals.

Organizers said it costs $300 per team to sign up and $30 for individuals and all ages are welcome.

All the funds support Special Olympics South Texas,

"It's a lot more fun," CCFD Captain, Joel Ponton said. "A lot more competitive. It's good to give back to the community too."

"It's fun competing and trying to do the fastest time," Special Olympics athlete, Robert Katocs, said. "I just wanna say thank you for supporting The Special Olympics.

Athletes said the money will go towards their uniforms, equipment, trips and it helps them fund their other competitions.

The competition is on Saturday, September 28 at the American Bank Center.

Registration starts at 9 a.m. opening ceremonies are at 10 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. marks the first pull.

People can sign up here.