Emergency responders talk firework and boat safety during holiday weekend

NUECES COUNTY, Texas — Even though Nueces County beaches close at 8 p.m. over the holiday weekend, fire officials warn the public to be careful on the Fourth of July.
Three News talked with Nueces County ESD #2 Chief Dale Scott Saturday afternoon reminding people of the following:
-Fireworks in the city limits are illegal and violators could face up to $1,000 fine.
-Fireworks can frighten veterans with PTSD and animals.
-For anyone hitting the water over the holiday weekend, make sure to not drink and drive while your on land or sea.
-Boat captains should wear a kill switch.
-And everyone on board is advised to wear a life jacket.
More from 3News on KIIITV.com:
- Can our local healthcare system meet the demand placed on it by the COVID-19 surge? Here's what we found out.
- WEATHER BLOG: Tropics in July
- 'Black is Beautiful' beer being brewed to bring awareness towards racial injustice
- Nueces County Commissioner Carolyn Vaughn plans to run for Mayor of Corpus Christi