Emergency responders talk firework and boat safety during holiday weekend

NUECES COUNTY, Texas — Even though Nueces County beaches close at 8 p.m. over the holiday weekend, fire officials warn the public to be careful on the Fourth of July.

-Fireworks in the city limits are illegal and violators could face up to $1,000 fine.

-Fireworks can frighten veterans with PTSD and animals.

-For anyone hitting the water over the holiday weekend, make sure to not drink and drive while your on land or sea.

-Boat captains should wear a kill switch.

-And everyone on board is advised to wear a life jacket.