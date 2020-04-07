x
Emergency responders talk firework and boat safety during holiday weekend

Fireworks in the city limits are illegal and violators could face up to $1,000 fine.

NUECES COUNTY, Texas — Even though Nueces County beaches close at 8 p.m. over the holiday weekend, fire officials warn the public to be careful on the Fourth of July.

Three News talked with Nueces County ESD #2 Chief Dale Scott Saturday afternoon reminding people of the following:

-Fireworks in the city limits are illegal and violators could face up to $1,000 fine.
-Fireworks can frighten veterans with PTSD and animals.
-For anyone hitting the water over the holiday weekend, make sure to not drink and drive while your on land or sea.
-Boat captains should wear a kill switch.
-And everyone on board is advised to wear a life jacket.

