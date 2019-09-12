CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — On Sunday, the community got to enjoy a live Nativity scene which included the three wise men, live animals, Mary, Joseph, the shepherds, an angel and baby Jesus.



The First Baptist Church wanted to remind the community the true meaning of Christmas.



"Just a way for us to help kick off the advent season and really celebrated what Christmas is all about for us." said Chris Skoglund, Pastor of college and family ministry.



After the live Nativity people gathered at the hospitality booth for hot chocolate, cookies and a small gift.

