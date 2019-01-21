BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. — For many Texans, Buc-ee's is not merely a rest stop. It is a destination where customers can find clean bathrooms, plenty of open gas pumps, shopping and quality food and snacks.

Those that drive through Texas bring stories to family and friends about their trip to Buc-ee's. Now for the first time, Buc-ee's opened a station outside Texas.

The station is in Robertsdale, Alabama off I-10 between Mobile and Pensacola. The station nearly 500 miles from the closet Buc-ee's station in Baytown.

AL.com, an online news website that focuses on Alabama, reports state officials did not offer any sales or property tax incentives to bring the station to Alabama.

According to AL.com, the new station filled more than 200 jobs in the area, offering employees between $13 and $17 an hour.