CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Meanwhile, over at Lamar Golf Course, the community was able to enjoy a game of Nerf gun war, all part of the 'Dart in the Park,' Harry Potter edition.

Dozens of children, and even adults, came together to participate and were split into their appropriate houses for war.

Some people even came dressed up as their favorite character from the series.

The Corpus Christi Joker plans on hosting more events such as this for families to gather and get in a good workout.

