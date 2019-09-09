CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Coastal Bend first responders were celebrated Sunday at Hurricane Alley water park as part as their first responders appreciation weekend allowing them, military members and their families to get discounted tickets to enter the park.



"This is our way we want to say thank you to our first responders here in Corpus and just let them know how much we appreciate what they do."Operations Manager, Jon Campbell said.

According to Campbell, this is the first of many events Hurricane Alley plans to have for their first responders.

"They go out everyday, they leave their families they put their lives on the line, they never know what they are gonna be facing throughout the day and we just wanted to say thank you." Campbell said.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: