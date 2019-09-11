CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The First Warriors Walk celebrated the successes from several area schools in the city of Corpus Christi.

There have been some major achievements over at Paul R. Haas Middle School, Woodlawn Elementary School, Weldon Smith Elementary School, Blanche Moore Elementary School, Montclair Elementary School, Meadowbrook Elementary School, and Richard King High School.

Principles from each campus shared an update on their respective campus at this morning's walk.

Many athletes, spirit groups, students, parents, and district leaders attended the inaugural walk in celebration of the neighborhood campuses' accomplishments.

The walk began at Woodlawn Elementary at 8:30 a.m. and came to a conclusion at Haas Middle School.

