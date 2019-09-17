CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Statistics show that over 90% of young adults that are aging-out of the foster care system will become homeless, incarcerated, in prostitution, sex trafficked, or dead within three years.

Agape Ranch will establish a safe environment of 19 homes where foster children can receive the support they need in order to mature in all aspects of their lives.

The 19 homes can house 72 youth in the foster care system. 72 lives in the Coastal Bend have the opportunity at a better life and a second chance.

Agape Ranch had a donation of eight acres and will use it to benefit the youth in the foster care system of the Coastal Bend.

Upon completion, Agape Ranch is hoping that the community will care for up to 72 foster children and young adults at a time.

The motive of the Agape program will provide housing and mentor ship for young adults during their college or trade school career.

The Executive Director of Agape Ranch, Susan Klaus has always devoted her heart and time to at-risk children in the foster care system.

"We work to provide high quality foster care and adoption support for foster parents and adopted children in our community," said Klaus.

The gala will be at the Corpus Christi Country Club on September 28 at 6:30 p.m. until 10 p.m.

Donations are always accepted. Agape Ranch invites the community to enjoy the gala!

For more information on the gala and how you can get involved visit the Agape Ranch website here.

