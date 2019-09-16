CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — 72-year old Mohammad Sahi is accused of beating and killing two of his family members.

The homicide has the entire community in shaken up.

Detectives say Mohammad Sahi walked up to neighbors and police last week covered in blood, telling them that he killed his family.

Around 8:30 a.m. on Thursday at Denain Dr and Saint Laurent, two bodies were discovered.

47-year old Nargis Zaman and 18-year old Hamed Zaman were found dead inside their home.

21-year old Hamzah Zaman was found alive and still breathing suffering from severe head and facial trauma. He was taken to the Bay Area Hospital.

The victims were identified as Sahi's daughter and grandsons. The weapon used was a stick.

A vigil was held for the victims on Saturday.

Raul Borrego still cannot believe what happened to his dear friend.

"My heart just dropped, I was lost for words. It didn't kick in till later," said Borrego.

Sahi faces charges of capital murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. His bond is set at $2.75 million.

The case is headed to the 105th District Court with Judge Jack Pulcher's at 1:30 p.m.

