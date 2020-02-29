GOLIAD COUNTY, Texas — The Goliad County Sheriffs Office in conjunction with the Crossroads Task Force arrested five people while serving Search Warrants on the Triple Seven game room and a nearby mobile home located in Goliad County.

Arrested were (pictured left to right):

Zenaida Flores Campos of Berclair, charged with Gambling Promotion and Engaging In Organized Criminal Activity.

Rosie Garcia Gonzales of Beeville, charged with Gambling Promotion and Engaging In Organized Criminal Activity.

David Ryan Rincon of Beeville, charged with Unlawful Carrying Weapon, Impersonating A Security Officer and Engaging In Organized Criminal Activity

Michelle Campos Perez of Skidmore, charged with Gambling Promotion and Engaging In Organized Criminal Activity

Melinda Sue Ybarra of Berclair, charged with Gambling Promotion and Engaging In Organized Criminal Activity

All subjects were taken to the Goliad County Sheriffs Office Jail and are currently awaiting arraignment.