Five CCISD high schools to begin using hybrid model for in person instruction

The five high schools will begin following the hybrid model on Monday, October 5. Parents, here’s what you need to know.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Five Corpus Christi Independent School districts will begin following a hybrid model for in person instruction on Monday, October 5.

The district says the high schools will be doing this to maximize safety. The five high schools that will be following the model are Carroll, King, Moody, Ray, and Veterans Memorial. The five high schools will follow the hybrid model for the rest of the school year, but this could change depending on conditions relating to the coronavirus pandemic. The district says Miller High School will not be following the hybrid model.

“The hybrid approach reduces the number of students in a classroom at one time, allowing students to attend on-campus classes at least two and sometimes three days each week and participate in remote instruction during the remaining weekdays,” said the district.

Daily attendance is required, and students will follow their schedule regardless of the setting they are in. The district says the student body will be split by alphabet and will alternate “weeks of three days a week in the physical classroom followed by two days a week on campus.”

The district also says safety protocols established during phase one and two will remain.