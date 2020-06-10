Five Robstown Firefighters test positive for COVID-19

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Robstown fire chief Javier Zapata tells 3News that five firefighters out of the thirteen who serve with the Robstown fire department have all tested positive for COVID-19 and are under quarantine right now.
Zapata says he’s not sure of the source of the outbreak but he’s hoping to have all firefighters back on the job by October 11 after they have completed their quarantine.
Zapata added that the entire fire department engine station has been thoroughly disinfected and that they continue to wear a mask and all other appropriate PPE. The chief explained that while his department is now short on manpower other surrounding fire departments have agreed to pitch in and help whenever needed.