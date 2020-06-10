Five Robstown Firefighters test positive for COVID-19

Thirteen firefighters serve with the Robstown Fire Department.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Robstown fire chief Javier Zapata tells 3News that five firefighters out of the thirteen who serve with the Robstown fire department have all tested positive for COVID-19 and are under quarantine right now.

Zapata says he’s not sure of the source of the outbreak but he’s hoping to have all firefighters back on the job by October 11 after they have completed their quarantine.