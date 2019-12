SAN ANTONIO — Tickets to the San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo fairgrounds and carnival make the perfect stocking stuffer for the holiday season.

The organization is holding a flash sale from December 13 to December 15 for passes to the fairgrounds and carnival.

The discounts include tickets $30 off of "megapasses", $14 off any day wristbands, $4 off adult fairground passes and $5 off of season passes.

