ST JOHNS CO., Fla - A St. Augustine woman with an unfortunate name was arrested Saturday for possession of drugs.

The woman's name is an extreme unfortunate coincidence.

Her name is Crystal Methvin and she was arrested by the St. Augustine Police Department for possession of crystal meth.

Crystal Methvin is currently in the St. Johns County jail on drug possession charges.

According to online records, she's faced drug charges at least 14 other times. Her arrest record dates back to at least 1998.

asset not included because it is a duplicate of primary asset

© 2018 WTLV