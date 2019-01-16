CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Many school districts in the Coastal Bend are stepping up to help families that find themselves in need including Flour Bluff Independent School District.

20% of Flour Bluff students have parents who have connections to the Corpus Christi Naval Air Station that could be affected by the government shutdown.

The Flour Bluff district is offering naval air station parents the option of applying for a free or reduced cost lunch for students.

"Uncertainty can trickle down throughout the entire family. So if the parents are feeling stressed, you know the kids are too. So that's why we want them to reach out, and we'll help them in any way we can," said Kim Sneed, public information coordinator.

Flour Bluff High School IS equipped to provide students with clothing, school supplies, and emotional support as the shutdown continues.

Currently Flour Bluff has job openings for federal employees looking for extra work in full, part-time, and temporary positions.