Flour Bluff ISD ends summer meal program early and suspends strength and conditioning program after employees test positive for COVID-19

Two Flour Bluff ISD employees have tested positive for COVID-19. One employee is a student nutrition employee.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Wednesday. June 24, Flour Bluff ISD was informed that two District employees tested positive for COVID-19.

The District has informed all employees who came into contact with the employees who tested positive. They have also been advised to self monitor and take necessary procedures if symptoms occur.

One employee who tested positive is a Student Nutrition employee. Due to this today was the last day of the District's Healthy Summer Meals for Kids Grab & Go Meal program.

The District saying they decided to end the program early to "reduce any potential spread of COVID-19."

The District has closed the Student Nutrition Facility for deep cleaning.

The District also saying that the second employee who tested positive "had limited contact with staff and students" involved in the Flour Bluff Athletics Strength and Conditioning program. The program is being suspended until Monday, July 13. The District's swimming and diving program is exempt from the suspension.