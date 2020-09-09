Flour Bluff ISD to offer daily COVID-19 testing

As the district prepares for in person learning they will be providing daily COVID-19 testing and counselors will be available for students.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Flour Bluff ISD has been hit hard by COVID-19 after losing their superintendent to complications with the virus last month. The district is also getting ready for in-person classes next week.

It was just last month the district lost their district leader David Freeman to the coronavirus.

In-person classes begin for students with disabilities next week with regular classes starting a week later.

Kim Sneed, a spokesperson for the district says daily COVID-19 testing for both students and staff are part of the district's re-opening plan.

The district will keep parents and staff notified of test results. 3News asked if they'll be informing parents district wide about any new cases via the district's website.

“We have not determined if it will be on the website, but we definitely will be communicating that information especially the ones it affects directly,” said Sneed.