CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — 3News Marissa Cummings sat down with Dr. Kim Onufrak from the Nueces County Health District to discuss the dangers of Flu season.

Dr. Onufrak says they've already seen several cases of the flu this year. Onufrak also says the viral respiratory illness is highly contagious and can potentially be deadly.

The best way to combat it, you ask? A flu shot.

Onufrak says you can still get the flu if you've had the shot, but it won't be nearly as severe. The doctor adds that by not getting the shot, you may be at risk of ending up in the hospital.

"The majority of people that are sick are unvaccinated, and then studies show that the ones in the ICU are the ones that are unvaccinated", stated Dr. Onufrak.

She says on top of getting a flu shot, be sure to stay home if you're sick, cover your cough, and wash your hands.

The Nueces County Health District will be providing vaccinations at the Kite Festival tomorrow at Water's Edge Park and the first 50 people can receive a flu shot for free.

For more information on flu season visit the Texas Health and Human Services' website at https://dshs.texas.gov/flu/

